Siliguri-Jalpaiguri dev board reconstituted; gets new chairman

DARJEELING: The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department has reconstituted the board of Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority.



The 22-member board has former MLA of Alipurduar Sourav Chakraborty as the chairman and former MLA Amar Singh Rai as the vice-chairman. Chakraborty replaced former TMC MP of Jalpaiguri Bijoychandra Barman.

Earlier, Chakraborty had served in the capacity of chairman, SJDA. However, he was removed from the post and made the chairman of Jalpaiguri Central Cooperative Bank. He still retains the post. "There is a lot of scope to bring about development through the SJDA. We will all strive hard to fulfill the goal," stated Amar Singh Rai.

In another development, Ganga Prashad Sharma has been appointed as the chairman of the Jaigaon Development Authority. He had recently switched over to TMC from BJP. Jaiprakash Toppo of Madarihat-Birpara block has been appointed the vice-chairman of the board. "We will work for the all round development of Jaigaon and the area under the board," stated Sharma.