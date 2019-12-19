Siliguri girl found dead in Gurugram

Darjeeling: The body of a Siliguri girl was recovered from Gurugram in Haryana. She used to work in SpiceJet.



The body of 23-year-old Sharmistha Sarkar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in a guest house in DLF Phase 3 in Gurugram on Wednesday morning. She used to be a paying guest.

Haryana police have arrested Amarender Singh, the owner of the guest house. An investigation has been initiated. CCTV footages are being scanned.

Employees of the guest house along with other residents of the guest house are being quizzed by the police.

Sarkar had shifted a year back to Gurugram after she had landed this job. Recently, she had shifted from Phase 1 to the present location.

Hearing of her demise, Malay Sarkar, father of the deceased along with other relatives left for Gurugram.

Family members stated that the father had received a call from the deceased on Tuesday night.

Sharmistha had broken down and confided that she was constantly being harassed by Singh who used to also misbehave with her.

She said she was very afraid and wanted to return home. In the midst of the conversation the call was disconnected.

Soon after Amarinder Singh had called up stating that there was something wrong with Sharmistha.

The next morning he was informed that she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday, around 8 am, when Sharmistha

did not respond to knocks on the door, the police were called in. They had then forced open the door to find her hanging from the ceiling fan. Police claim that prima facie she had died around 2.30 am on Wednesday.