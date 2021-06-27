Siliguri: Cops & CCTVs to closely monitor vaccination venues

Darjeeling: Vaccination venues will be closely monitored by police officers along with CCTV cameras, stated Gautam Deb, Chairman of the Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC.)



A review meeting of the COVID-19 situation was held on Saturday in Siliguri. Chaired by Gautam Deb, Chairman, SMC, administrative, police and health top brass attended the meet.

"The SMC is vaccinating 1,400 persons daily through the 10 Urban Primary Health Centers in the SMC area along with 500 persons by the Siliguri Hospital and another 1000 person by the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital," stated Deb. Along with the Liver Foundation aided by Covid Care Network have been vaccinating persons over 70 plus years of age and differently abled persons at

their doorsteps. Four private hospitals and associations are also giving vaccines in Siliguri against a payment. "As the crowds are swelling we have decided to start camps at the Kachenjunga stadium, Bhawan at the Jalpai More area and primary health centers," stated Deb.

However, there is a shortage of vaccines and vaccination has been halted temporarily in many centers including the Darjeeling Municipality.

"We discussed in depth issues like storage of vaccines; sensitizing the masses and coordination between different organizations and departments for hassle free and speedy vaccination," added Deb. Meanwhile, two mucormycosis deaths have been recorded at the NBMCH in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased include Mohonlal Deb (48 years) of Siliguri and Asish Kundu (71 years) of Banarhat, Jalpaiguri. Both were admitted at the NBMCH with the fungal infection.