Siliguri civic body to review safety measures in slums

Darjeeling: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation will be holding a meeting on November 24 to review the condition of slums in Siliguri.



This comes on the heels of a devastating fire at Ranabustee, Khudiram Colony, Ward number 18 in Siliguri on Saturday night.

"A devastating fire gutted 31 houses. More than 300 people have been affected by the fire," stated Mili Sinha Rai, Chairperson, Borough number 3 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The loss of property is pegged at around Rs. 50 lakh

The fire broke out at around 7:00 pm on Saturday and was brought under control at around 9:15 pm. "7 fire engines were pressed into service. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained exactly as of now. Investigations are on. Prima facie it could have been a kitchen fire or an electric fire" stated a fire officer.

The affected have been shifted to a community hall. They have been provided relief material by the Corporation.

"We will hold a meeting to review the condition of the slums, especially safety measures on November 24" stated Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation.