Siliguri civic body serves notices to encroachers

Darjeeling: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has served legal notices to encroachers who have built houses and run cattle sheds on the banks of the river Mahananda in Siliguri. They have been given 7 days time to move out.



Earlier the SMC, in a bid to revive rivers in and around the town had verbally requested cattle sheds and houses to be removed from the banks of river Mahanada by April 15. The Mayor had assured the cattle shed owners of all help with their livelihood.

"They had assured that they would move away by April 15, but have not done so. The National Green Tribunal has issued a stricture to ensure the health of River Mahananda. The Supreme Court has also demanded action," stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, SMC.

Mahanada River is heavily polluted with high Coliform count. There is no industrial waste being discharged in the river, yet the high count, added Deb. Illegal slums on the Mahananda riverbanks along with cattle sheds have been earmarked as one of the main causes of pollution.

"We have issued legal notices ordering them to evacuate within seven days," stated Manik Dey, Member, Mayor-in-Council (Conservancy.)

Recently Sobuj Mancha, an umbrella organization of 65 green NGOs along with Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) had given a deputation to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, North Bengal.

The memorandum talked of Mahananda river being one of the most polluted rivers of the State. Most of the North Bengal river banks are being encroached causing heavy pollution of the rivers. Water bodies are being converted into garbage bins.

"Under these conditions, the West Bengal Pollution Control Body needs to play a more proactive part. Instructions have to be issued to all the Panchayat and civic bodies to strictly implement pollution laws," demanded the memorandum.