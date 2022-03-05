Siliguri civic body: Deputy Mayor & MMiCs sworn in

siliguri: Deputy Mayor and Members of the Mayor-in-Council of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation were sworn in on Friday by Mayor Gautam Deb.



Ranjan Sarkar was sworn in as Deputy Mayor along with 9 others as members, Mayor-in-Council.

Sarkar will be looking after UPE, slum development, NULM, urban employment, traffic and minority affairs.

The members include Ram Bhajan Mahato who was handed over charge of property tax, assessment and market.

Dulal Dutta will be looking after water supply, health and NUHM. Kamal Agarwal has been given charge of electricity, law and IT Cell.

Manik Dey will be looking after conservancy, SWM, bio-mining and vehicle.

Dilip Barman will be in charge of housing for all, trade license and sports. Shobha Subba will be in charge of education and culture.

Rajesh Kumar Shaw has been given charge of parking, guest houses and advertisement.

Sikta Dey Basu Ray will be in charge of plantation, beautification, environment, parks and gardens.

Srabani Dutta will be in-charge of child and mother care, mid-day meal, birth and death.

Deb later addressing the gathering stated: "We will work as a team for the development of Siliguri. We will take into confidence the opposition also. Borough Chairmen will be explained their responsibilities soon."

Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar stated that the Left, BJP and Congress have not been able to fulfill the aspiration of the people thus people have voted for the TMC.

"Mamata Banerjee, time and again had appealed to the people of Siliguri to vote for the TMC assuring all round development of the town. We will work on her steps and fulfill her assurances," stated Sarkar.

Incidentally Siliguri Municipal Corporation had gone to polls on February 12.

On February 14, TMC bagged the Corporation with 37 seats falling in the party's kitty out of 47 seats.

Meanwhile, Left Front won 4; BJP 5 and a lone seat went to the INC.

Gautam Deb was then sworn in as the Mayor.