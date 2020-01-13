Siliguri CA abduction case: Four arrested, ransom money seized
Siliguri: Four persons have been arrested along with arms, ammunition, and ransom money in the Chartered Accountant abduction case of Siliguri.
Incidentally on January 7, 45-year-old Kisan Agarwal had gone missing from Siliguri. The Chartered Accountant had left his residence located at Punjabipara in the morning but did not return.
"At around 11:30 pm on that day, the family members had called up the police station stating that Agarwal had gone missing. On January 8, the missing person's wife lodged a missing complaint at the Siliguri police station. We immediately initiated a case and started investigations," stated Tripurari Atharva, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri Metropolitan Police.
The police started technical surveillance and acquired source information. Based on definitive leads, a police team was rushed to Gopalgunj in Bihar on January 9.
"On January 11, the victim was handed over to family members upon paying ransom. He was safely brought back to Siliguri. With the help of Gopalgunj and Muzzaffarpur police, the abductors were tracked and apprehended on the same day. Their vehicle was intercepted in Bihar and 4 persons were arrested," stated the CP.
Ranjit Ghimirey of Sukna, Rabin Oraon and Anwar Hussain of Tinsukhia, Assam and Faiz Ahmed of Gopalgunj, Bihar, were subsequently arrested.
Rs 47,74,000 in cash along with an improvised firearm, ammunition, 10 cell phones and a Mahindra TUV vehicle have been seized from the arrested persons.
The four have been charged under sections 387, 389 and 120B, along with sections of the Arms Act. "A case has been started at Motipur, Gopalgunj, Bihar. Production warrants have been issued. We will be sending a police team to Gopalgunj on Tuesday to get the four to Siliguri. The crime scene will be reconstructed," added the CP. The family members of the victim have abstained from commenting.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
More intense protests to take place against CAA, NRC, says...13 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation in December rises to over 5-yr high of...13 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Only a pawn? Cong hints at 'bigger conspiracy' after J&K...13 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
JNU violence: Delhi Police questions 3 students, including...13 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Jamia V-C says police entered campus without permission, to...13 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT