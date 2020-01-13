Siliguri CA abduction case: Four arrested, ransom money seized

Siliguri: Four persons have been arrested along with arms, ammunition, and ransom money in the Chartered Accountant abduction case of Siliguri.



Incidentally on January 7, 45-year-old Kisan Agarwal had gone missing from Siliguri. The Chartered Accountant had left his residence located at Punjabipara in the morning but did not return.

"At around 11:30 pm on that day, the family members had called up the police station stating that Agarwal had gone missing. On January 8, the missing person's wife lodged a missing complaint at the Siliguri police station. We immediately initiated a case and started investigations," stated Tripurari Atharva, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

The police started technical surveillance and acquired source information. Based on definitive leads, a police team was rushed to Gopalgunj in Bihar on January 9.

"On January 11, the victim was handed over to family members upon paying ransom. He was safely brought back to Siliguri. With the help of Gopalgunj and Muzzaffarpur police, the abductors were tracked and apprehended on the same day. Their vehicle was intercepted in Bihar and 4 persons were arrested," stated the CP.

Ranjit Ghimirey of Sukna, Rabin Oraon and Anwar Hussain of Tinsukhia, Assam and Faiz Ahmed of Gopalgunj, Bihar, were subsequently arrested.

Rs 47,74,000 in cash along with an improvised firearm, ammunition, 10 cell phones and a Mahindra TUV vehicle have been seized from the arrested persons.

The four have been charged under sections 387, 389 and 120B, along with sections of the Arms Act. "A case has been started at Motipur, Gopalgunj, Bihar. Production warrants have been issued. We will be sending a police team to Gopalgunj on Tuesday to get the four to Siliguri. The crime scene will be reconstructed," added the CP. The family members of the victim have abstained from commenting.