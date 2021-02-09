Silicon Valley: Tech firms allotted plots

KOLKATA: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) handed over allotment letters for plots for phases 2 and 3 to set up tech industries at Bengal Silicon Valley, which is coming up at New Town on Monday afternoon.



Debashis Sen, Chairman of HIDCO, handed over the allotment letters to the representatives of 18 firms at a function. Senior officials of HIDCO and NKDA attended the function.

The agencies that got allotment letters included Indian Statistical Institute ( ISI), SAMEER, WBEIDC, Skymap Global India, Vikrant Solar, Unified Infotech, SGN Software, Shree Brindawan Infradev among others. The proposed Bengal Silicon Valley is being built on 200 acres.

Somnath Dutta, AVP, Reliance Industries said his organisation had already started work to set up a world class data centre.

Airtel CEO in Kolkata, who was present at the function, said the firm had a plan to set up a data centre through Nxtra Data.

The Bengal Silicon Valley, a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has received tremendous attention from different organisations across the country.

Through those who have been allotted plots Bengal Silicon Valley will bring in cutting edge technology in the state.