Sikkim registers first Covid-19 positive case

Sikkim: Sikkim registered its first-ever Covid-19 case on Saturday. A 25-year-old from South Sikkim tested positive for Coronavirus at the VRD Lab at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri.



On Saturday, Dr. Pempa Bhutia, Health Secretary, Government of Sikkim, addressing media persons in Gangtok, stated, "He was taking coaching classes in Delhi. On 17th May he along with others had started by bus for Siliguri from Delhi. From there by SNT bus to Sikkim."

Out of 12, 3 passengers were from South Sikkim and the rest from West Sikkim. All of them were quarantined. "On May 22, a Truenat test was conducted which tested positive. On Saturday morning the swab sample was sent to NBMCH, Siliguri and at 3.30 pm we received the confirmation. The youth is under treatment at the Covid-19 ward at STNM" added Dr. Pempa.

The Health Secretary stated that all the persons who had travelled with the affected will be tested including the driver of the bus. "As they are all in quarantine and not out in the community, there is nothing to panic. We will take all necessary steps to stop any spread" he added.

Meanwhile a person has tested Covid-19 positive in Ward No. 4 in Siliguri after returning from Delhi. However, his father did not allow him entry. Later, Police escorted the affected from Cooliepara to the Covid-19 hospital in Siliguri.