Sikkim cut-off owing to a major landslide on NH 10

DARJEELING: After a major landslide occurred at Birikdanra on the National Highway 10, routes for both goods and passenger vehicles heading towards Sikkim had to be diverted to other routes owing to ongoing repair and restoration work, undertaken by PWD National Highway Division on Thursday. More than 70 per cent of the road has been washed away.



"As both Coronation bridge and the bridge at Rangpo have load restrictions of 10 tonne, only emergency goods vehicles carrying load below 10 tonne will be allowed to go to Sikkim/Kalimpong from Siliguri," stated HK Pai, SP, Kalimpong.

Separate routes have been earmarked for goods vehicles to Sikkim. Good vehicles from Sikkim to Siliguri will take the Rungpo- Melli- Chitrey-Kalimpong- Algarah-Lava-Gorubathan-Damdim-Coronation bridge – Sevoke-Siliguri route. For goods vehicles from Siliguri to Sikkim the earmarked route is Siliguri-Coronation- Damdim- Gorubatha- Lava-Algarah- 17th Mile Fatak- Monsong- Rongpo.

Passenger vehicles can opt for these routes or travel via the Jorebungalow-Lopchu-Peshok route.

"Repair and restoration works at Neora water pipeline and electric connections are in full swing. Power supply to the Samthar area has been restored. Relief materials are being distributed among the affected people," stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong. Around 1,630 persons have been affected in Kalimpong district.

In Darjeeling district, about 12819 persons have been affected and about 1,518 houses damaged.

"There are no reports of any fresh damage on Thursday with no rains," stated S Ponnambalam, DM, Darjeeling.

Search and rescue operations continued for the missing Home Guard personnel, who is feared buried under the debris after a landslide hit the area behind the SDO's residence above the Darjeeling District Collectorate.

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb, chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation held a meeting with the district administration, Darjeeling and line departments to take stock of the situation post the heavy

downpour.

"A technical team from Kolkata will inspect the Balason bridge at Matigara, which has been damaged by the river in spate. Steps will be taken as per their advice. Till then, there is vehicular restriction on the bridge," stated Deb.

At least 6 electric transformers had been affected but were restored in barely 3 hours.

"All supportive measures are being provided to tourists, who are coming down from Sikkim and Kalimpong, by the police in coordination with their counterparts in Jalpaiguri," added Deb.