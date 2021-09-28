Significant drop in cases, only 472 reported in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal has seen a significant drop in single-day Covid cases as the number was registered at 472 on Monday while on Sunday the figure stood at 748.



As many as 556 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals on Monday after they recovered. The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,584 on Monday from 7,683 on Sunday.

The number of fatalities on Monday stood at 15. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,66,865 so far. Out of this, around 15,40,530 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 18,751 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.70 on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 1.73 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Around 72 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 76. Darjeeling has seen 21 new cases, South 24-Parganas 31 and Hooghly 34 and Howrah 24. Bengal has so far carried out 1,80,26,181 Covid sample tests out of which around 27,275 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 2 deaths on Monday and North 24 Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths. Hooghly and Nadia each have registered 2 deaths while South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Burdwan, East Midnapore, Murshidabad have seen 1 Covid death each.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes.

Around 6,112 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,249. Around 223 patients are still in safe home.

State has so far set up 146 Covid testing laboratories. The ratio and RT-PCR and Antigen test remains at 62:38.

Health department has so far addressed 22,04,612 general queries so far out of which 2,427 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,99,591 people so far out of which 1,228 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 541 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,36,433 till Monday.