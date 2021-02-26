Signage boards put up on Maa flyover to caution motorists

Kolkata: In a bid to check accidents, Kolkata Traffic Police have put up signage boards on the Maa flyover, requesting drivers not to overtake or change lanes unnecessarily. Police may start prosecuting the drivers after a few months as per the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, if the drivers or riders don't change their habit.



According to sources, some drivers drive at reckless speed and in a negligent manner on the flyover. Often, two wheeler riders exceed the speed limit and overtake cars. This apart, traffic cops have also noticed that a good number of accidents involved two-wheelers.

A few weeks back, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic, Arijit Sinha had said they would start an awareness campaign for the drivers on the flyovers. As part of the awareness campaign, signage boards were put up on the flyover.

Though changing lanes is allowed where broken lines are painted on the road, police are suggesting drivers or riders to avoid the practice on flyovers. Changing of lanes is not allowed where solid lines are drawn.

Police have put up 'do not overtake' signage boards, especially cautioning the two-wheeler riders.