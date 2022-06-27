Signage boards put up in Maa flyover for quick information on breakdown of vehicles

kolkata: Kolkata Traffic Police has put up signage boards containing the control room number on Maa flyover requesting quick information from people about breakdown of vehicles.



The step was taken a few days ago to bring down the response time for removal of broken down cars from the flyover in order to prevent traffic congestion.

According to sources, on an average 4-5 incidents of car breakdown are getting reported daily on Maa flyover which cause major traffic snarl. As a result cops face difficulties clearing the flyover for smooth flow of traffic. It also affects the park Circus seven point crossing and Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass as suddenly a huge volume of cars which were stuck on the flyover reaches these points.

Traffic cops of both Tiljala and East traffic guards often face trouble managing vehicular movement after a car breaks down on the Maa flyover as the information reaches them after several minutes. Though a few traffic Sergeants from both the traffic guards are deployed on the flyover during peak hours, the situation gets more complicated in the afternoon or at night. Also people driving on the flyover often get confused about whom to inform and seek help.To ease the problem and bring down the response time, police through the signage boards requested people to inform them about car breakdown on 1073 number which is linked to the Traffic Control Room. If any person informs about a broken down car on Maa flyover, immediately the information will be passed on to Tiljala and East traffic guards for quick action.

Two wrecker vans will be stationed at the Park Circus Seven Point crossing and near the Parama Island which will move to the spot and remove the broken down car. "It will not only help us to act quickly, but also help other people from getting stuck in major traffic congestion," said a traffic cop.