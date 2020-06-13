Sidho Kanho Birsha Univ spreads awareness among tribals on health, hygiene; gets praised

Kolkata: The Sidho Kanho Birsha University's (SKBU) role in resilience and capacity building of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) communities at the grassroots level at a time when the country is fighting against a deadly pandemic has been acknowledged by the Union government. The detailed activities of the Science and Technology and Innovation Hub of SKBU in the tribal belt of Purulia in the area of sanitisation, hygiene, interventions in health and nutrition and creating awareness among the SC/ST have been published in a booklet released by the Science and Technology Department.



"We have been promoting the unique concept of 'Immune Villages' for boosting the immunity of the people hailing from the tribal belt in Purulia to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in collaboration with the AYUSH Department of the state government. Several ayurvedic herbal products and formulations made from ginger, eucalyptus oil, clove, turmeric etc which contribute in boosting of immunity and reducing the risk in patients with pre-existing illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, respiratory issues etc have been distributed among the tribals," said Dipak Kar, Vice-Chancellor of SKBU.

The varsity has come up with hand sanitiser supplemented with aloe vera extracts and lemongrass oil while the women SHGs of Dumurdih, Khuditar, Damodarpur and Bagdisha have been trained in manufacturing of face masks. Face masks and hand sanitisers have been widely distributed in the district. A WhatsApp group of the tribal community has been created and they have been trained in these aspects.

SKBU has made significant interventions in its attempt to provide a livelihood for the SC/ST post-Covid including the use of selected water bodies for sustainable aquacultural practices and seed tuber production of elephant foot yam through tissue cultured G1 plantlets – maintaining disciplined movements and methods.

"A work plan for creating resilience and livelihood rejuvenation of tribals through integrated cultivation of fish and fox nut in relict and abandoned ponds, horticulture, small animal husbandry etc. has been framed," said Kar.