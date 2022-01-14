Siddharta Majumdar becomes Chairman of WBCSSC

KOLKATA: Siddharta Majumdar took charge as the Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) on Thursday.



He was handed over the charge by Subha Shankar Sarkar, the former chairman, after two hours meeting at Acharya Sadan in Salt Lake, where the head office of the Commission is located. Majumdar was apprised of the important aspects associated with the Commission in the present juncture.

Majumdar said his main focus would be to conduct recruitment of teachers with full transparency.

He termed his assignment very important considering the fact that so many candidates' future are involved

with it.

"I am thankful to the Chief Minister and the Education minister for giving me a chance to serve at such an important post. There are a number of legal issues associated with the functioning of the Commission. I need a month's time to take stock of such litigations and accordingly take measures for fruitful solution," he said

He further reiterated that if there was any mistake on the part of the Commission in earlier stage, his job will be to rectify and clear logjams.

Former chairman Sarkar said that he felt that the recommendation process in the Commission should have been more transparent.

Sarkar had taken charge as WBCSSC chairman in December 2020. " My entire stint

had gone in handling different litigations associated with recruitment. It would have been better if TET examination could have been conducted," Sarkar said.

Sarkar was removed on Tuesday following the Calcutta High Court's dissatisfaction over his role in alleged irregularities associated with teachers' recruitment of class IX and X of state level selection test (SLST). The court had

recommended to the state government to remove Sarkar from the chairman's postto fill its coffers.