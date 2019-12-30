Siddh Nath Gupta becomes state CID chief in major IPS reshuffle
Kolkata: In a major reshuffle of the IPS cadre, Siddh Nath Gupta has been posted as the state CID chief on Monday. He was holding the post of ADG, Counter Insurgency Force (CIF). Earlier, Rajeev Kumar, who was the former CID chief, was posted as the Principal Secretary of the IT department. Apart from Gupta, Addl. CP I of Kolkata Police Jawed Shamim has been promoted to the rank of Special CP I in Kolkata Police, while Addl. CP II, Kolkata Police, Ajay Mukund Ranade has been posted as ADG, Planning. R Sivkumar, who was the IG, Administration, has been promoted to ADG rank in the same department.
Suman Bala Sahoo, who was the DG, Welfare, has now been made the DG, Telecommunication, while Ranvir Kumar, who was the ADG, Armed Police, has become the ADG, Welfare. Debasish Roy has been made the ADG, Armed Police. Sanjoy Mukherjee, who was the Principal Secretary of Correctional Administration, has been made the ADG, Coastal Security, replacing Herman Prit Singh, who has now been posted as Administrator, Forensic Science Laboratory.
