Siblings kill elder brother; surrender six years later

Kolkata: Repenting the crime of killing their brother, two youths surrendered themselves confessing about the incident to the police after six years. The skeleton, which was believed to be that of the victim, was extricated from under the floor of their house at Jagatdal in North 24-Parganas on Saturday.



The bizarre incident even left the police and investigating officers awestruck and they even did not initially believe the confession of the two youths till the skeleton was exhumed from under the floor of the house at Shyamnagar Adarshapalli at Jagatdal.

A police officer said that the eldest of the three brothers Nipu Seal was killed by the two younger one's Apu and Tapu following a family feud over a property related dispute. Both the brothers were arrested.

It was on the night of December 10 in 2014, when Nipu had a fight with Apu. Local people had to intervene to stop them from fighting. But by that time both were seriously injured. It was the local people who took them to a local hospital and brought them back to their house on the same day.

Interestingly, local people found the house locked from outside the next morning and no one of the family had turned up in the past six years.

It was just a month ago when Apu visited Shyamnagar Adarshapalli area for the first time in the past six years. When enquired by local people, he informed them that both of his brothers work at other states.

Local people, however, did not allow him to enter the house suspecting that there was something wrong and asked him to come along with two of his brothers.

A week ago Apu went to the place along with the youngest brother Tapu. Again they were not allowed to enter their house. At the time both went to the police and repented their guilt and also confessed to their crime. But no heed was paid to their confession.

Again on Saturday morning they went to Jagatdal Police station and confessed their guilt. Police took them to the spot and the skeleton was exhumed. Police are undertaking further identification tests.