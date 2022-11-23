Shut down Internet during TET: Board requests Home Secy

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has requested the state Home Secretary to shut down Internet services during the Teacher Eligibility Test, which is scheduled to be held on December 11.



The Primary Education Board reportedly wants the Internet shut down in a list of sensitive examination centres across the state. However, they do not wish for the same in the areas adjacent to the examination centres.

The TET examination for this year will be held across the state in a total of 1,453 examination centres and a total of 6,90,931 candidates will be appearing this year. The duration of the examination will be two-and-a-half hours, spanning from 12 pm to 2:30 pm. The Board is going to list more than 50 per cent of the examination centres which are considered sensitive by the Board. However, no such notification by the WBBPE has been made on its official website yet.

They have also sent 16-point guidelines to the District Magistrate of each district and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. News agencies have reported that Section 144 may be imposed in every examination centre. TET examination is conducted for recruitment of assistant teachers in government-aided/ government-sponsored/junior basic primary schools for classes I to V.