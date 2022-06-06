'Shut all hotels, restaurants in Buxa Tiger Reserve in 2 months'

kolkata: The National Green Tribunal has directed the West Bengal government to close all hotels and restaurants or camping stations inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve in the northern part of the state within two months, stating that the conversion of forest villages to revenue ones cannot be allowed to permit commercial activities in such areas.

The NGT's eastern bench also directed that a facility run by the state tourism department be closed down and turned into an interpretation centre, which if not done within two months will have to be demolished.

In its order on May 30, the tribunal mentioned that the stand of the state government is hotels, restaurants/camping stations are not permissible in the forest area.

The NGT directed that establishments operated by private persons "may accordingly be closed within two months following due process, which will be the responsibility of the state PCB (Pollution Control Board), field director, Buxa Tiger Reserve and district magistrate". The state informed the tribunal that establishments run by it have been closed while proceedings have been initiated against the facilities operated by private players. The tribunal had noted that there are 69 establishments under private ownership in Buxa Tiger Reserve and 20 facilities are owned by the state, of which some are in the core area of the sanctuary and some on the banks of river Jayanti.

The forest department had earlier informed the NGT that the activities of these lodges are confined to areas which were once 'forest villages' and designated as 'revenue villages' in 2014. It also said all the 69 tourist lodges, hotels and restaurants operated by private owners are "confined to enclave revenue villages which were earlier forest villages". The department stated that there are 37 such revenue villages inside the forest areas of Buxa Tiger Reserve. An affidavit filed by the state had mentioned that conversion of the forest villages to revenue ones was made in terms of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.