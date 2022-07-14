Shun path of discrimination, embrace all with open heart: CM

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bhanujayanti urged all to "shun the path of discrimination". Giving a message of unity, the Chief Minister said: "We are all one and shall not divide ourselves based on communities, languages and culture."



The Information and Cultural department of the Government of West Bengal had organised the 208th birth anniversary of poet Bhanu Bhakta Acharya at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "A great man like Bhanubhakta did not discriminate between people. For him everyone was the same. Such people like Bhanubhkta Achya unite people and do not divide. We should learn to embrace all with an open heart."

The Chief Minister also enthralled the gathering by reading out a brief biography of the poet in Nepali. Acharya Bhanubhakta was born in 1841 in Western Nepal. His important works include the translation of the Ramayana into Nepali, Badhusiksha, Prashna Uttar, Bhaktamala. However, the translation of Ramayan has given him an immortal status in Nepali literature whereby Ramayana became popular among the non-Sanskrit knowing masses. He had passed away in 1868.

"The Hills are a storehouse of valour, culture and talent, be it the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army or the young generation. I appeal to the youth of the Hills, our future generation, to step out and conquer the world," stated Banerjee. Wishing everyone on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the Chief Minister said: "To mark this special day, I wished all the elders during my morning walk in Darjeeling.

I also distributed chocolates to children I met. The joy and laughter on their innocent faces fills me with immense happiness. To spread kindness is what Guru Purnima is all about, and nothing is more beautiful than an innocent smile on the face of a child," added Banerjee.

Earlier during the day the Chief Minister had embarked on a long walk interacting with people on the streets. She had walked from Richmond Hill, up to Cooch Behar Road then to Dr Zakir Hussain Road to Mall and back to Richmond covering more than 14 km.

She even stopped at the local grocers, checked on local vegetables, including bamboo shoots, and even expressed desire to buy chili pickle to take back to Kolkata.