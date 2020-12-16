Shri Shri Harichand Thakur's birthday declared as state holiday

Kolkata: The state government on Tuesday issued notification declaring holiday on April 9 (in 2021) on birthday of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur corresponding to "26 th Chaitra 1427 BS, Madhu Krishna Tritiyodashi Tithi".



The notification reads as "It has been decided that there will be holiday henceforth under the order of the State Government on occasion of the Birthday of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur which falls on 26 th Chaitra Madhu

Krishna Tritiyodashi

Tithi every Bengali Year corresponding to April 9 or 10. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that the state government will announce holiday on birthday of Shri Harichand Thakur. The calender for 2021 was already released. Paying respect to the people from Matua community, the state government revised the same and announced holiday on the birthday of Shri Harichand Thakur.

The Chief Minister has also announced holiday on the birthday of Birsa Munda.