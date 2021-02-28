Shows BJP's misogynistic mindset: TMC over Babul's 'beti paraya dhan' tweet

Kolkata: Lambasting central minister Babul Supriyo for his social media post insulting Mamata Banerjee saying: "Beti Paraya Dhan Hoti Hain, Iss Bar Vidaa Kar Denge..." (... would send her off this time), Trinamool Congress (TMC) said this "echoed his party's misogynistic mindset by calling women



'paraya dhan'".

Supriyo's post triggered a controversy and eventually forced him to remove it from his social

media handle.

The Trinamool Congress had recently unveiled its political slogan — 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai' (Bengal wants its own daughter).

Supriyo had uploaded a post in the social media featuring the photograph of Mamata Banerjee with a phrase 'Aami Banglar Meye (I am Bengal's daughter) written on it in Hindi. The post also carries the photograph of Union Home minister Amit Shah where it is written "Beti Paraya Dhan Hoti Hain, Iss Bar Vidaa Kar Denge... (... would send her off this time). This post of Supriyo evoked outrage across the political spectrum in Bengal.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dr Shashi Panja criticised Supriyo in her Twitter

handle.

She said: "Netizens echo Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay: On a day BJP's Union Minister and Member of Parliament, Babul Supriyo echoed his party's misogynistic mindset by calling women "paraya dhan" Twitteratis give back a strong response by trending *#BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay* on *Number 1*Bengal is known for celebrating their daughters and the State has proven yet again that it won't take any disrespect to her daughter and that it will take misogynistic forces head on.