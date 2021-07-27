Showers with lightning lash parts of South Bengal

KOLKATA: Thundershowers accompanied with lightning lashed several parts of South Bengal on Monday afternoon. No deaths have, however, been reported across Bengal.



Various parts of south Bengal became cloudy in the afternoon and it started raining.

The city and its adjoining areas received moderate to heavy showers. However, it did not last for long. The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly received heavy showers along with a gush of wind.

The Regional Meteorological Department in Alipore said various districts in both south Bengal and north Bengal will receive rainfall in the next couple of days.

The MeT office had predicted a heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday due to depression. Some of the north Bengal districts will also receive rainfall during that period. But rainfall had lashed a day ahead. As per the weather office prediction a low pressure will form over North Bay of Bengal on Wednesday which may eventually turn into a depression.

"Various parts of south Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. There may be thunder showers and lightning in some areas. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan have already started receiving scattered rainfall from Monday and the situation will continue for the next couple of days. It will intensify further from Wednesday. The coastal areas will receive more rainfall," a weather official said.

Various north Bengal districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours whereas Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar will receive a heavy rainfall from Tuesday. According to the weather office prediction, the situation may improve in both north and south Bengal from Friday.

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued to the districts like Nadia, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah for Wednesday in South Bengal. The districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum will also receive a very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Both north and south Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past couple of weeks due to low pressure and monsoon playing as a catalyst.

Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified due to the impact of monsoon.