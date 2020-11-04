Show of strength: Tamang's men protest Gurung's return

Darjeeling: Hours before Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Binoy Tamang on November 3 in Kolkata, thousands of the latter's supporters took to the streets of Darjeeling—opposing Bimal Gurung's attempts to return to the Hills. The supporters also feared that Gurung's return may disturb the peaceful harmony in the Hills.



The GJM rally started from Darjeeling Railway station and culminated at the Chowk Bazar. "We are not protesting Gurung's return. We are protesting against the unrest that will return with Gurung's return. Everyone has the right to protest against attempts of creating unrest and instability," stated GJM youth leader, Alok Kanta Mani Thulung.

Thulung further added that the GJM is protesting against the politics of lies and selfish motives. "There are 50 supporters in the Bimal camp who have fled from Darjeeling. This figure is being projected as 5000. Gurung's politics revolves around selfish motives and lies," added Thulung.

At a time when peace, stability and normalcy have returned to the Hills, there are chances of unrest with Gurung's attempts to return, he added. Thulung also stated that the large turnout is a clear indication of people's support to Tamang in the Hills.

"We are apprehensive of trouble that too at the time when tourists have started returning after a long gap owing to the pandemic. This is not our worries alone but of the entire Hill populace," stated Keshav Raj Pokhrel, Spokesperson.

The GJM leaders reiterated that both Tamang and Thapa had played pivotal roles in ensuring return of peace and normalcy to the Hills following the violent agitation of 2017 that had culminated in a 104 day-long 'bandh'.

With Tamang dubbing the Kolkata meeting as 'fruitful', firecrackers were burst by GJM supporters here hailing it as a victory for the former's

camp.

Meanwhile after 3 years, the GJM faction held an indoor meeting in Mirik. "Bimal Gurung is the true leader of the Gorkhas. We will welcome his return to the Hills," stated Bijoy Sundas, GJM (Bimal) leader. As per political analysts, political scales are tipped in favour of Tamang presently.