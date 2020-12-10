'Shotgun' heaps praises on Duare Sarkar initiative

Kolkata: Lauding the country's biggest outreach drive, actor and former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha praised the Mamata Banerjee government for ensuring 'doorstep delivery' of the benefits of state-run schemes through its programme 'Duare Sarkar.'



Sinha, on his birthday on Wednesday, tweeted: "Well done! A great initiative by the West Bengal Govt. to reach out & help their people with the new programme of 'Duare Sarkar'... doorstep delivery of govt schemes. Details of this compassionate & thoughtful step is truly praiseworthy & laudable. Jai Hind!"

The Chief Minister had announced the launching of 'Duare Sarkar' programme with special camps to be organised by state government officials at each block in Bengal to help people get benefits of at least a dozen state-run schemes at their doorsteps. The programme began on December 1 and it will continue till January 30. Camps will be held in four phases.

So far, 48.10 lakh people have visited the camps across the state with a footfall of 8.19 lakh people only on Wednesday. According to an official, most of the people are applying for Swasthya Sathi cards as the state government has announced of bringing the entire 10 crore population under the health scheme with coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family in a year.