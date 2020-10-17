Shops start home delivery & online booking

Kolkata: Shop owners have started offering home delivery and online booking facility to avoid gathering of customers at the malls and markets in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



"Durga Puja market is not good in comparison to last year. However, there is a 30 percent increase in the online sales. Majority of the customers prefer buying online from our company's website gap.nnow.com," said a staff of GAP outlet at Quest mall.

He reiterated that the customers prefer coming to the market on Sundays and Saturdays. "There is 50 percent growth in the sale of garments due to online booking and home delivery facility," said Rajesh Ailani, Rajesh Ailani, who owns four shops in the New Market and Chowringhee area.

"This year, for the first time I bought Durga Puja dresses online. Every year, I do my puja shopping from New Market or Avani Mall," said Prantika Mukherjee, resident of Howrah. On Saturday, people started to throng various shops from the morning while other shoppers went to shopping malls towards the evening only to avoid the scorching heat.

Before entering the cloth shops in New Market and and different markets across the city, customers were given hand sanitisers and then the thermal screening was

done. Customers without masks were not allowed to enter the shops. "We have already bought Durga Puja dresses from flipkart and Amazon. My son was crying because he wanted to come to New Market and buy clothes. That is why we have bought jeans pant and T-shirt from a shop today," Anand Kishore, a resident of Ballygunge.