Shootout in Behala, none injured

Kolkata: Residents of Muchipara area in Behala were in for a shock after bullets were fired due to a clash between two groups on Sunday morning.

According to sources, on Sunday morning two groups got involved in a clash following which three rounds of bullets were fired in the air.

The group which fired the bullets fled the spot immediate after the firing.

Sources informed that the clash reportedly broke out owning to the rivalry of real estate materials supply in the area.

It is alleged that after a few hours again another clash broke out and this time in front of the police.

When police intervened, again a few rounds of bullets were allegedly fire by the miscreants before fleeing from the spot.

Cops have started an investigation to find out the accused persons, as well as the cause of the clash.