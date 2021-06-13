Shootout case: Sumit Kumar whose docus were used to rent flat held

Kolkata: Haryana's Sumit Kumar, whose credentials and documents were used to rent a flat in Sukhobrishti housing complex in New Town for slain gangsters Jaipal Bhuller and Jaspreet Singh, was arrested from Mohali in Punjab on Saturday.

The breakthrough comes three days after Bhuller and Jassi were neutralised by the West Bengal Police in a gun battle in the posh housing complex at New Town.

Acting on a tip off, the Punjab police on Saturday arrested Sumit who is originally a resident of Meham in Haryana. Confirming the news of Sumit's arrest, Amit Prasad the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Counter Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), said: "Sumit is a business partner of Bharat Kumar, who had helped Jaipal and Jassi to escape from Morena in Gwalior and also arranged a hideout for them in Kolkata."It was none other than Bharat, who posed as Sumit and used his documents, to rent the flat number 201 at Sukhobrishti housing complex.

Investigation also revealed that Sumit and Bharat, were arrested with a .30 bore pistol and a car from near the Shambhu border in Rajpura on June 9.

The police have also come to know about one Constable Amarjit, who is claimed to be Sumit and Bharat's common friend. Meanwhile, a report of the Bengal STF has revealed that a total 26 bullets were fired to eliminate the gangsters from Punjab. According to sources, the report also revealed that two IPS officers — ADG STF Vineet Goyal and IG Rajesh Yadav — and two commandos —ASI Avijit Ghosh and Constable Amit Chattopadhyay — had fired the bullets eliminating the dreaded criminals whose connection with Pakistan is also getting established as preliminary forensic report stated about presence of a packet with an address of Karachi printed on it was found in the 4780 square feet flat.

There were 19 personnel from STF and 15 from SSF units in the 34-member team that carried out the operation. The police had seized 5 revolvers, two glock pistols, two 9 mm and wilson revolvers from the flat. According to forensic experts, gunshot residues are also being examined.

The preliminary forensic report has also unearthed fingerprints of the third person apart from that of Jaipal and Jaspreet. The police suspect that it could be of Bharat. Moreover, around 80 fake identity cards were also found in the flat.

Bharat has a deep rooted connection with Kolkata as his wife's original residence is at Charu Market area. It was on May 20, when Bharat had helped Jaipal and Jaspreet to move into the flat at New Town and subsequently his wife also came down to Kolkata. According to Bhahrat's mother-in-law Bharati Devi, her daughter visited her Charu Market house for the last time in May. She had left staying for 2 hours, though Bharat did not enter his in-law's house due to some difference in opinion.