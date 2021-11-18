Shocking! Tripura govt vehicles used for removing TMC flags: Abhishek

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary alleged that the Tripura government was using its vehicles to remove TMC flags and festoons in the northeastern state.



Banerjee on Wednesday shared a video by AITC Tripura on his Twitter handle. The tweet read: "@ AITC Tripura. SHOCKING! Govt of Tripura vehicles are now removing @AITC Officials flags across Tripura!@ ECISVEEP, please note. Please tell us in what way is this justified.? Shame on @ BJP Biplab. Such blatant disregard for the Hon'ble Supreme Court is utterly disgraceful!"

There is a video along with the tweet which shows a state government SUV removing Trinamool flags that had been put up along the road.

Over the past few days, BJP-backed goons had removed and burnt TMC flags, festoons and prevented candidates from carrying out house-to-house campaigns.

TMC is for the first time taking part in the Agartala civic election and fielded candidates in 51 seats. The election will be held on November 25.

Trinamool Congress had published its election manifesto on Tuesday and promised all round development of Agartala. It has announced nine major development schemes. Subol Bhowmick, TMC leader in Tripura said attacks on party workers and leaders continued unabated and the police remained mute spectators. The bikers' gangs had been disturbing TMC leaders who were addressing street corner meetings. "Despite the pressure, we have taken out rallies today and urged people to vote for us to restore peace and security in Tripura along with all round development," he said.

Abhishek Banerjee is likely to address a rally in Tripura on November 22.