'Shocking': Mamata slams Centre for 'no data on most questions'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Centre stating that it is "shocking" as the Modi government cannot provide any data for most questions, including those on the death of migrant labourers during the lockdown, in the recently held Monsoon Session of Parliament.



Banerjee, who had termed October 20 as "Black Sunday" for BJP's highhandedness in pushing through the farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha, on International Day for Universal Access to Information on Monday raised her voice against the Centre for depriving people by not even giving correct information related to country's crucial issues.

Banerjee tweeted: "Today is International Day for Universal Access to Information. It is shocking how Government of India got exposed during the recent Parliament session. Most answers said 'no data available'."

Raising the issue of citizens' rights, Banerjee further stated in her tweet: "Every citizen has a right to information. The government is answerable and accountable to the people."

This comes when Union Labour minister Santosh Gangwar's statement in the Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session over the non-availability of data on deaths of migrant workers enroute to their native places led to an uproar.

The matter related to alleged suppression of facts without providing complete information to the people had surfaced and drew flak from the Opposition when the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its audit of the Union Government Finance Accounts (UGFA) for financial year 2019 found that only Rs 1.64 lakh crore out of Rs 2.75 lakh crore received from 35 cesses, levies and other charges in the fiscal had been transferred to the Reserve Fund Boards during the year while the rest was retained in the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI).

Again, public representatives were alleged to be "shamelessly" bulldozed in Parliament to push through the contentious farm Bills. This comes when the Centre's claim of following rules during voting on the same on September 20 has discrepancies with television footage of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. The television footage revealed that the Opposition MPs had asked for division that was not considered. But both the Centre and the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, had justified the passing of farm Bills through voice vote stating that the Opposition MPs were not in their seats when asked for a decision on votes.