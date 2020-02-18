Shocked to hear about Tapas Paul's demise: Mamata
Kolkata: Describing Tapas Paul as a superstar of Bengali cinema, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she was "saddened and shocked" to hear about his demise.
"He was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family," said Banerjee in a condolences message on Twitter, recalling his role as a two-term Lok Sabha member and two-term state legislator.
"Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly. My condolences to his wife Nandini, daughter Sohini & his many fans," she said.
The 61-year-old actor-politician died in a Mumbai hospital early on Tuesday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bill Gates buys Porsche EV, Musk calls him 'underwhelming'18 Feb 2020 10:49 AM GMT
Brazil govt to present administrative reform bill before...18 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
Indian expat falls to death near construction site in18 Feb 2020 10:44 AM GMT
Pak toxic gas leak: 3 more die, toll rises to 818 Feb 2020 10:43 AM GMT
Been working with mental skills coach Sanford: Jamieson18 Feb 2020 10:42 AM GMT