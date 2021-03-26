Shobhandeb starts campaign, to file nomination next week

Kolkata: Thousands of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters took part in a rally in support of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, party's nominee from Bhowanipore.



This was Chattopadhyay's first road show. The five-time MLA is contesting from Bhowanipore, the Assembly seat of Mamata Banerjee. Against him is Rudranil Ghosh, TMC turncoat who recently joined BJP.

The rally started from Harish Mukherjee Road and marched through Kalighat Road, Harish Chatterjee Street and stretches on Harish Mukherjee Road. The presence of women supporter was remarkable. Chattopadhyay who was elected from the Rashbehari Assembly constituency thrice is contesting from Bhowanipore.

Bhowanipore is TMC's stronghold. Though the party candidate Mala Roy took a lead by over 3,000 votes from the Bhowanipore segment in 2019 Lok Sabha election, the party has ironed out the loopholes and is likely to do better in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Chattopadhyay will submit his nomination next week which will be followed by door to door campaign. The election in Bhowanipore seat will be held on April 27.