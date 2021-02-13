SHO shunted and two constables suspended after vigilance raid in S Delhi

New Delhi: The Lodhi Colony station house officer (SHO) has been sent to the district lines and two constables have been suspended



following a raid by a vigilance team in Prabhu Market area in south Delhi where 17 men allegedly involved in gambling were arrested, police said on Friday.

The action was initiated against the policemen for not initiating a probe against the gambling racket despite getting inputs, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said in the intervening night of February 11 and 12, a raid was conducted by the team of South District vigilance cell at Prabhu Market when they saw people gambling by using plastic charts and chits.

On seeing the police party, the persons involved in gambling tried to escape but 17

persons involved in gambling were apprehended by the team, he said.

Later, all the men were arrested under sections

of Public Gambling Act in Lodhi Colony police station, he added.

"In view of the above, two beat personnel have been placed under suspension and SHO Lodhi Colony has been sent to District Lines," the DCP said.

The police also recovered cash worth Rs 5,940, plastic charts and paper charts used for gambling money.