Shivabrata Chatterjee passes away at 93

kolkata: Shivabrata Chatterjee, well-known environment activist, died in the city on Saturday.



He was 93-year-old and is survived by a son and a daughter.

He was the first person to raise voice against air pollution in Kolkata in the late 1980s. He conducted tests and published a report on city's air pollution.

He also raised voice when vast areas of East Kolkata Wetland were being filled up and houses being built on the reclaimed land.

He took part in workshops, seminars and wrote articals to make people of the hazards of air pollution. An engineer by profession, he was associated with several bodies set up to protect environment.