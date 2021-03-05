Shiv Sena not to contest polls in Bengal, wishes Mamata 'roaring success'

Kolkata: After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena extends moral support to Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Calling her the 'real Bengal tigress', the ruling party of Maharashtra announced on Thursday that it would not contest the polls in Bengal to 'stand in solidarity with her (Mamata).'



Making the party's stand clear, senior leader of Shiv Sena and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut tweeted: "A lot of people are curious to know whether Shivsena is contesting West Bengal polls or not? So, here's the update after discussions with Party President Uddhav ji Thackeray. Looking at the present scenario, it appears like a 'Didi Vs All' fight. All 'M's- Money, Muscle and Media are being used against 'M'amata Didi. Hence, Shivsena has decided not to contest West Bengal polls and stand in solidarity with her. We wish Mamata Didi a roaring success, 'cos we believe She is the real Bengal Tigress!!"

The Shiv Sena — the oldest ally of the BJP — severed its ties with the saffron party in 2019 to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

Welcoming the move of Shiv Sena, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien retweeted Raut's post on social media. According to political analysts, Shiv Sena's u-turn will surely be a major setback for the BJP ahead of filing of nominations for the 30 Assembly seats that will go to polls in the first phase on March 27.

On January 17, Raut had tweeted: "So, here is the much awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, Joy Bangla!"

Earlier on Monday, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav called on Banerjee at Nabanna. During a joint Press conference, Yadav had said: "It is our priority and duty to support Mamata Banerjee with all strength and stop the communal forces. Today's fight is against values and for our fundamental rights. We consider her fight to be ours and vice-versa." On the same day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also extended moral support to Banerjee for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.