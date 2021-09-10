Shifting of inter-state bus terminus to Santragachi likely by next year

KOLKATA: The shifting of inter-state bus terminus from Babughat to Santragachi in Howrah will turn into reality by April 2022 with the logjam associated with the flyover from Santragachi bus terminus to Kona Expressway getting cleared.



State Transport minister Firhad Hakim along with senior officials of the department visited the site of the bus terminus at Santragachi to take stock of the progress of work.

The state government has conceived shifting of Babughat inter-state bus terminus to Santragachi to prevent congestion and reduce pollution.

"We are hopeful of completing work for the flyover which is being executed by Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) by the end of this financial year. The issue of overhaul of the drainage infrastructure has also been taken up at the appropriate level. The terminus is expected to be fully operational by Bengali New Year's Day (Poila Baisakh) next year,"

Hakim said.

Two flyover ramps for entry and exit will be constructed from the bus stand to Kona Expressway.

The work was delayed with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) objecting to the construction of a pillar on Kona Expressway for building the flyover.

The alignment plan of the flyover needed change and so it took a lot of time.

As part of a pilot project, a handful of buses will be now parked in the bus terminus and Howrah City Police will take necessary measures so that there is minimum congestion.

A drainage canal also needs to be constructed to prevent water logging issues.

"Meeting has been held with the Irrigation department and Howrah Municipal Corporation so that this work gets completed by this winter," Hakim said.

More than 250 inter-state buses ply from Babughat bus terminus on a daily basis during normal times.