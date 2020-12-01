Shibpur shootout: Three held, remanded in police custody

Kolkata: Three miscreants were remanded in police custody for 10 days on Monday in connection to the shootout and murder of the notorious criminal of Shibpur area, Md. Abdullah.



Howrah City police had arrested them from Nawada in Bihar on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Saddam Hossain, Md. Azad and Tausif

Alam.

On November 16, Abdullah was shot dead while his associate Md. Seikh Abdullah suffered bullet injury. During investigation, police learnt that members of a gang had planned to kill Abdullah.

The gang was previously led by Manoar Ali alias Jujua, who was killed one and a half years back at Sandhyabazar area in Howrah. Abullah and several others were arrested for

Ali's murder.

After scrutinising the CCTV footage, police had identified several criminals who were present at the spot on November 16. But, the accused were absconding. Police detained several persons. On November 25, a police team went to Nawada. Impersonating as vegetable vendors, the sleuths nabbed the three miscreants