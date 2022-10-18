Shibpur money haul: Cops seize Rs 6 cr from flat owned by Sailesh

kolkata: Kolkata Police seized cash of about Rs 6 crore more from another flat of Sailesh Pandey in Howrah on Sunday.



Earlier on Saturday night police had seized about Rs 2 crore along with gold and diamond jewellery from a car.

On Sunday police approached the court seeking an arrest warrant against Sailesh and his two brothers Aurovind and Rohit. Later a lookout notice was also issued in their names.

During the probe, cops came to know that Sailesh has three flats in Howrah, including one in the Mandirbazar area.

When police conducted a raid there, they found about Rs 6 crore hidden inside a storage box under a bed. After the search and seizure police sealed the flat as well.

Cops suspect that Sailesh used to earn money using fraudulent means.

In the past few months, transactions worth about Rs 77 crore were reportedly made through the bank accounts.

However, police have so far blocked Rs 20 crore which was found in the bank accounts.

It may be mentioned that on October 14, a complaint was lodged at the Hare Street police station by a nationalised bank about suspicious transactions made in two accounts

of Sailesh at their Narendrapur branch.

During a raid cash of about Rs 2 crore was found from a car parked at the ground floor of a house.