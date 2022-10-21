Shibpur cash haul: Prime accused & 3 others held

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has arrested Sailesh Pandey, the prime accused in Shibpur cash haul case, along with two of his brothers and an associate, from Odisha and Gujarat. The accused are being brought to Kolkata on transit remand.



According to sources, Sailesh and his brothers had fled the state before the raid was conducted at their flat in Shibpur. Though police did not find anything inside the Shibpur flat, cops recovered about Rs 2 crore cash along with gold and diamond jewellery pieces from inside a car parked on the ground floor of the apartment building. Later, police raided another flat of Sailesh in Mandirbazar area and found Rs 6 crore cash, hidden inside the storage box under a bed. Police had spotted transactions worth Rs 207 crore made through 22 bank accounts of Sailesh in the past year.

Recently, cops came to know that Sailesh and his brothers were hiding at a relative's place in Bhubaneswar. Acting on the tip off, a team was sent to Odisha. On Thursday, cops picked up Sailesh along with his brother Aurovind and Rohit. Another police team nabbed one of their associates from Gujarat. They will be interrogated to find out the details of the multi-crore scam once they reach Kolkata.