SHGs turn to clay pot-based technique for preservation of exotic vegetables

kolkata: A number of Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P &RD) department have successfully adopted zeer pot cooling system for preservation of exotic vegetables being cultivated in Bankura, Birbhum and Purulia district.



The move has been instrumental in cutting down the whooping expenditure for storing and preserving such vegetables through electric refrigeration.

"We had introduced the zeer pot cooling system at Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Sonamukhi in Bankura as per guidelines of ICAR (The Indian Council of Agricultural Research). This system is capable of keeping temperature between 15 to 18 degree centigrade and the vegetables remain fresh for at least 20 days. Gradually this has spread among the SHGs in a number of districts in the state," a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) – an autonomous body under P &RD— department said.

Soumyajit Das, administrative secretary of CADC, said this technology was very popular for preservation of vegetables in mid African countries and Bengal was probably the first in the country to use this.

The SHG groups cultivated exotic vegetables like violet cauliflower, yellow cauliflower, cherry tomato, English cucumber, lettuce, etc on 20 bighas at Dingipara Panchayat at Sonamukhi in Bankura using shed net and sprinkler. But problem cropped up in preservation considering the fact that the shelf life of these vegetables is less.

Moreover, the cold storages are primarily occupied by the so-called 'big' farmers and the SHG groups hardly have access to such facilities.

A zeer is constructed by placing a clay pot within a larger clay pot with wet sand in between the pots and a wet cloth on top. The device cools as the water evaporates, allowing refrigeration in hot, dry climate. It must be placed in a dry, ventilated space for the water to evaporate effectively towards the outside.

"This technology is proving to be very effective in vegetable preservation during summer when vegetables get rotten fast due to high temperature. The cost behind this has been estimated at only Rs 40," the CADC official said.

A zeer pot cooling system has also been installed at CADC head office at Salt Lake.