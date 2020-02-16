SHGs should go up to 15,000 by end of 2020 in Sunderbans

Kolkata: The state Self Help Group (SHG) and Self Employment department is taking all necessary steps to ensure that there are 15,000 Self Help Groups exclusively in Sunderbans area.



Sadhan Pande, the state Self Help Group and Self Employment minister, said at present there are 2,700 Self Help Groups in Sunderbans.

"I held a meeting and directed the concerned officials to ensure that the number of SHGs should go up to 15,000 by the end of 2020," said the minister adding that there are lots of scopes and it will ensure better economy in the area.

There are at least 10 women in one SHG and an equal number of families will get benefitted with setting up of the SHGs.

Pande also inaugurated a Sabala Mela in Sunderban's Antorik that was attended by thousands of people.

SHGs now undertake jobs starting from stitching uniforms for school-goers to supply food in state-run hospitals. So, setting up of more number of SHGs will ensure further development in the rural economy.

At present, there are 9.5 lakh SHGs in the state. "Our target is to take it to 1.5 crore and accordingly directions have been given to our officials," he said, adding that SHGs get a loan just against a minimum interest of 2 percent.

There are 94,000 SHGs in East Midnapore district which is the highest numbers among all the districts in the state.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated 'Jaago' project under which each SHG is getting Rs 5,000 and helping them to take up new projects.

Pande will be heading a meeting of the officials of his department on Monday at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI).

He will be giving necessary directions to the SHG officials, who directly work in coordination with BDOs in villages, on how to increase the number of SHGs. They will also be provided with the necessary training.

On Tuesday, the minister will

be holding another meeting at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre where there will be discussions on Muktidhara project.

The discussions will be held mainly on the issues that will help in ensuring better marketing of the goods prepared by the SHGs. There are around 20,000 villages in 13 districts where the project is being run.