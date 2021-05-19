Sheep herded past Raj Bhavan in protest

Kolkata: In an unusual protest against alleged lack of concern by those occupying high posts about the worsening Coronavirus situation in Bengal, a social organisation on Tuesday herded a flock of sheep in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

A spokesperson of the Kolkata Nagarik Mancha accompanied shepherds who took the animals near the North Gate of the Governor House.

They remained there for around 5-7 minutes before policemen, who were initially bewildered, drove the agitators and the sheep away from the high-security area.

Incidentally, Tuesday is the birthday of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Mancha spokesperson said that the organisation resorted to such a mode of protest as gathering of people is not allowed during the pandemic and prohibitory orders are in force in the area.

"There is oxygen scarcity in the state, COVID patients are not getting beds, people are dying. But we have not seen him (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) coming in support of people reeling under the Coronavirus blow," the spokesperson said. The cops who were on duty at the Raj Bhavan gate drove him away. No action was taken against him.