Shauryanjali: Family of Netaji not invited to event honouring him

KOLKATA: Controversy sparked off as family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were not invited in the programme "dedicated to the indomitable spirit of the Bengal Biplavis" – Shauryanjali – organised by the Centre at the National Library on Friday.



Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the programme and in his speech he repeatedly mentioned about the contribution of Netaji while addressing the gathering.

The controversy broke out when one Sumeru Roy Chaudhury tweeted, marking Netaji's descendant Chandra Kumar Bose, that "A program was organised today at the National Library where HM Amit Shah was present to pay homage to Netaji, Rashbehari Bose and Khudiram Bose but Bose family was not invited, not even those who are on the High Powered Committee, Chaired by the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi."

Chandra Kumar Bose wrote "Wonder who organised the programme?" and marked the Prime Minister, the union Home minister. Three cycle rallies were flagged off from the programme itself and one of the teams that will cover 900 km on bicycle has been named after Netaji. When contacted, Chandra Kumar Bose said: "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had invited us to the programme at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of North Division of the Kolkata Police where the files of Netaji were declassified. Though today's programme was not that big, it feels bad when we do not get an invitation for such an event." Most interestingly, it was found, when contacted, that Netaji's grand-nephew Sugata Bose was not at all aware of such an event taking place in the city. Partha Chatterjee, TMC Secretary General criticised the Modi government for translating "Unsung Heroes of Bengal" as Banglar Asantusto Nayak" in a document, in Bengali version, related to "Shauryanjali."