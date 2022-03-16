Shatrughan Sinha to campaign in Asansol with Sonakshi after Holi

KOLKATA: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been nominated by the Trinamool Congress to contest the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election, will visit the constituency after Holi for campaigning.



The by-election will be held on April 12. Trinamool leadership is trying to find an accommodation, where he will put up.

Sonakshi Sinha will campaign for her father. Sinha had a long telephonic conversation with Malay Ghatak, state PWD and Law minister, a resident of Asansol. Trinamool Congress workers started writing wall graffiti from Tuesday. Meetings were held to prepare a roadmap for the election.

As the Election Commission of India had turned down the state government's request to change the date of the by-poll in view of the Higher Secondary examination, more stress would be given on house-to-house campaign. There will be restrictions on the use of microphones and holding big rallies in view of the examination.

Meanwhile, the infighting in the BJP has once again surfaced over the selection of candidate. The BJP old timers refused to accept Jitendra Tiwari, who had joined the party before 2021 Assembly election as the candidate for the by-election. BJP has deputed Suvendu Adhikari and Arjun Singh to conduct the by-election in Asansol.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Babul Supriyo was elected on BJP ticket. The seat fell vacant after he left the BJP.