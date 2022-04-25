Shatrughan Sinha to be chief guest at Kolkata Film Festival

kolkata: The Actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha, is the Chief Guest at the Kolkata International Film Festival, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.



Sinha, who has recently been elected from Asansol Lok Sabha seat, will make debut at the KIFF for the first time.

He is likely to take part in several programmes in the city. He will be flying to Delhi to take oath in Parliament and then return to Asansol.

Sinha arrived in the city on Sunday evening. He is likely to meet Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, thirty six international films will be screened at Nazrul Tirtha from Tuesday till Sunday in connection with the 27th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival.

An exhibition on the life and works of Satyajit Ray will be held simultaneously at Nandan and Nazrul Tirtha. The exhibition will be inaugurated on April 26 by Raj Chakraborty, Chairman of KIFF. This is the concluding year of Satyajit Ray's birth centenary. The birth centenary programme of Ray could not be held due to the pandemic.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Tuesday and will continue till May 2, which is Ray's birth anniversary. It will remain open from 12 noon to 8pm.

In Screen I of Nazrul Tirtha, 24 international films will be shown and in Screen II 12 international films will be shown. The entry to see the films is free. Passes will be available one hour before the show time at the venue. First show is at 11 am daily.

New Town is coming up as a major cultural hub beside being an IT, healthcare and academic hub. Cultural activities are regularly being held at Nazul Tirtha and Rabindra Tirtha.

In Nazrul Tirtha, there is a digital library on Kazi Nazrul. In Rabindra Tirtha, Kabi Pranam will be held, where well-known Tagore exponents will participate.