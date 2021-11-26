Shashi Panja inaugurates Shishu Aloys in Bankura

Kolkata: Shashi Panja, the minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, inaugurated 12,232 Shishu Aloys, integrated centres for all-round development of children, at a function in Bankura on Wednesday.



With this, the total number of such centres in the state reaches 66,126. The Anganwadi centres across the state have been upgraded and turned into Shishu Aloys.

Addressing a gathering at Sonamukhi in Bankura to observe the sixth annual Shishu Alay Divas, Panja said the state government has given special emphasis to all-round development of children across the state.

She also inaugurated the website of home-based parenting under the directorate of ICDS, an online training platform of supportive supervisors, handbook in Santhali language and operation "pusti" for the Bankura district.

Senior officials of the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, including its secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, special secretary Abhijit Mitra, director Rachna Bhagat were present.