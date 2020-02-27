Shashi Panja inaugurates health clinic for transgenders
Kolkata: State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Dr Shashi Panja on Thursday inaugurated a transgender health clinic in the city.
While addressing a gathering, Dr Panja stressed on the necessity of breaking the barriers and stigmas attached to the transgender people. The health clinic would be exclusively dedicated for the treatment of the transgender community.
"People belonging to the transgender community are often isolated from the mainstream society. They are alienated from an easy access to health and education. We need to take pledge to ensure that the people belonging to this group are not deprived of their basic needs like health and education. An outpatient department has been unveiled here, which will deal with the transgenders exclusively," Panja said.
