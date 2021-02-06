Sharpshooter arrested from Tamil Nadu

Kolkata: A sharpshooter has been arrested in Tamil Nadu who was allegedly involved in BJP leader Manish Shukla's murder case.



The accused, identified as Anish Thakur, was present at the spot on October 4 night, last year when Shukla was shot dead by several miscreants at Titagarh.

During investigation, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials came to know about Thakur's presence at the murder spot from the CCTV footage.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu police informed the CID about Thakur's arrest. It was found that after fleeing from Bengal, Thakur had been to South India in order to hide and later joined a gang of robbers in that state. Recently, a robbery had taken place at a private company's office which offers loan against gold. During the probe, Tamil Nadu police nabbed several miscreants, including Thakur. During interrogation, cops came to know about his involvement in Shukla murder case and informed the CID accordingly.

Sources informed that soon a CID team will go to Tamil Nadu to seek custody of Thakur. He will be brought to Kolkata after the local court allows the prayer for his transit remand by the CID.

Earlier, several people, including a few more sharpshooters were arrested from Bengal and Punjab. However, 12 more suspected accused are still at large. The CID will interrogate Thakur about their whereabouts once his police remand is granted.