'Share dengue malaria test data with CMoHs or face legal action'

KOLKATA: State Health department may take legal action against the private laboratories in various districts, which are not sharing data related to dengue-malaria tests with the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) on a daily basis.



They are not providing data related to vector-borne diseases infected figures on a regular basis, flouting the earlier guideline issued by the Health department.

There are some lapses found on the part of some civic bodies as well, observed the Health officials.

Health department has asked the CMoHs in the districts to alert the laboratories, which are not furnishing data on a daily basis. If they continue to do so, action may be taken against as per the provision of law.

"It often becomes difficult to get the exact figures as to how many patients are infected with vector-borne diseases as some labs in the districts are not sharing data. The private labs are supposed to send these data to the CMoHs on a daily basis but they are not following norms. All the private labs have to share dengue malaria infected figures so that Swasthya Bhawan can assess the situation in various pockets," a senior Health official said.

The official also added that vector-borne diseases are completely under control but the district administrations have to be more cautious.

Dengue-malaria cases normally go up in the state after July.

The department has also observed that water accumulation is being reported from various under construction buildings under various civic areas.

Garbage is also found in various places, which often become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Earlier in May, the State Health department had directed all the government hospitals and laboratories to conduct malaria and dengue tests if the patients are suffering from fever and other suspected symptoms.

The Health officials are apprehending that there may be a surge in dengue, malaria cases later this year.

As per the government order, there must be trained technicians in the laboratories till late evening so that Elisa tests can be done in the evening as well.

All the laboratories and government hospitals will also have to share data relating to dengue, malaria tests with Swasthya Bhawan on a daily basis.

The health experts have pointed out that people must be alert if they have been suffering from fever for 2 to 7 days with headache and pain on the eyelids. One must be careful if he or she complains about joint pain and rash on their bodies or if there is any internal bleeding.

According to data, over 1,500 people have been infected with malaria in the city since January this year while dengue infected cases stand at around 150. In 2021, around 13,000 people were infected with malaria and over 2,400 people with dengue.