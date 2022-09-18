Shanti Prasad Sinha sent to CBI custody till Sep 22

Kolkata: The special court in Alipore on Saturday ordered the former West Bengal Central School Service Commission advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till September 22.



Sinha, who has been arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case, was produced before the Special CBI Court on Saturday.

His name has been included in the FIR with regards to corruption in recruitment of class nine and ten assistant teachers.

He has been ordered to CBI custody for six days.

Recently, former president of Madhya Shiksha Prasad Kalyanmoy Ganguly was arrested in the recruitment corruption case.

He was interrogated for about six hours at the Nizam Palace on Thursday before he was held.

On the same day, CBI had appealed for former state education minister Partha Chatterjee's custody at the Special CBI court in Alipore.

The matter was heard on Friday. Ganguly's name had also come up in the report of a committee formed by the Calcutta High Court, which was led by retired Justice Ranjit Bag. It was alleged that Ganguly handed over the appointments illegally and was recruiting following Sinha's advice.